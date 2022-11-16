Luca Guadagnino Instantly Knew Timothee Chalamet Was His Cannibal For Bones And All
Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's next film "Bones and All" is nearing its release date — it will be out in theaters on November 18, 2022, following its initial premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 (where it received a 10-minute standing ovation). The upcoming film marks Guadagnino's seventh directorial endeavor, following up his 2018 supernatural horror film, "Suspiria." Guadagnino, however, is likely most known for the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama, "Call Me By Your Name," which, alongside being highly acclaimed, is also notable for being the breakout role of Timothée Chalamet. "Call Me By Your Name" also led to both Guadagnino and Chalamet receiving Oscar nominations (Chalamet for best actor and Guadagnino as a producer in the best picture category). The director and actor are now reuniting for "Bones and All."
Written by David Kajganich and based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the film is the love story between Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two cannibals who, after meeting in a roadside convenience store, embark on a road trip across the country together.
Fans of "Call Me By Your Name" are certainly excited to be seeing Chalamet reunite with Guadagnino for another romance film. And, as it turns out, casting Chalamet in another leading role was an easy decision for Guadagnino — here's what the director has to say about picking Chalamet to play one of his cannibals in "Bones and All."
Guadagnino wanted Chalamet to help shape the role
In an interview with Variety, Luca Guadagnino explained that, after he got sent the script by screenwriter David Kajganich (who the director had previously collaborated with on "Suspiria"), he immediately thought of Timothée Chalamet for the part of Lee. Guadagnino then encouraged Chalamet to work with Kajganich in filling out the character, which needed some fleshing out — an idea that caught the attention of Chalamet.
Chalamet said, "It excited me, too, because I felt the bones of Lee — no pun intended — were there, but there was a lack of direction." The actor also liked that this project was so different from his previous collaboration with Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name."
For Guadagnino, Chalamet was an obvious choice for Lee. "When Lee shows up on the page. I found Timmy," the director said. Further, he thinks that having a big name like Chalamet attached to the project is what ultimately got it financed, which they still struggled with even with Chalamet starring. But, in terms of how "Bones and All" is making it to theaters at all, Guadagnino credits Chalamet. Likely referring to both his star power and the work he did in Lee's characterization, Guadagnino said, "The honest, direct and completely unapologetic answer is Timothée."
"Bones and All" is available to check out in theaters beginning on November 18, 2022.