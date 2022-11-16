Luca Guadagnino Instantly Knew Timothee Chalamet Was His Cannibal For Bones And All

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's next film "Bones and All" is nearing its release date — it will be out in theaters on November 18, 2022, following its initial premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 (where it received a 10-minute standing ovation). The upcoming film marks Guadagnino's seventh directorial endeavor, following up his 2018 supernatural horror film, "Suspiria." Guadagnino, however, is likely most known for the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama, "Call Me By Your Name," which, alongside being highly acclaimed, is also notable for being the breakout role of Timothée Chalamet. "Call Me By Your Name" also led to both Guadagnino and Chalamet receiving Oscar nominations (Chalamet for best actor and Guadagnino as a producer in the best picture category). The director and actor are now reuniting for "Bones and All."

Written by David Kajganich and based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the film is the love story between Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two cannibals who, after meeting in a roadside convenience store, embark on a road trip across the country together.

Fans of "Call Me By Your Name" are certainly excited to be seeing Chalamet reunite with Guadagnino for another romance film. And, as it turns out, casting Chalamet in another leading role was an easy decision for Guadagnino — here's what the director has to say about picking Chalamet to play one of his cannibals in "Bones and All."