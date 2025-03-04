Movies Ruined By Terrible Sound Mixing

The consolidation of the Academy Awards for best sound mixing and best sound editing into best sound has had the arguable upside of bringing more attention to the artistic aspect of sound design. It's unlikely that films like "Sound of Metal" and "The Zone of Interest" would have won back when the thought process for voters was still "Which movie does the most technically skillful job in the sound department?" as opposed to "Which movie has the most striking sound work?" That said, there's also been a downside: If sound mixing was already a field of expertise that got lost in the shuffle before, it's even harder to bring it due attention now.

For those not in the know, while sound editing covers sound effects and sound design more broadly, sound mixing refers to the process of balancing out the volumes, dynamics, and panoramic positions of the various different audio tracks in a film so as to create a complete and harmonious soundscape. It's a crucial, fundamental discipline of filmmaking; even if you don't quite understand what sound mixing is, you will definitely notice if you watch movies where the sound mixing is substandard.

On that note, we've compiled a list of 10 films where the sound mixing is so strange, unintelligible, or just outright bad that it actively compromises the viewing experience. From critical ADR failures to deliberately subversive filmmakers to low-budget indies that couldn't quite emphasize voices in the environment, here is cinema at its most sonically abrasive.