5 Animated Movies With Nudity & Adult Themes That Parents Should Know About

Just because a film is animated doesn't necessarily mean it's safe for kids. Beyond some of the cleverer animated films in recent years (like most of Pixar's catalog) which contain jokes for adults as well as kids, there's a whole stockpile of animated entertainment that's definitively not for young eyes.

Lately, the trend of cartoons aimed at a firmly adult audience has largely confined itself to the small screen — think "Archer," "Bob's Burgers," or "BoJack Horseman," all of which would be inappropriate, baffling, and way too depressing for children to enjoy. With those aside, though, creators have been making animated films meant for grown-ups for quite some time now, and while some aren't exactly classics, others have gone on to charm audiences and even win Academy Awards.

So if you're a parent or looking after little ones, you might want to check and make sure the animated flick you're about to queue up is age-appropriate. Here are a handful of films that tackle adult themes not meant for kids.