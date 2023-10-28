The Full House Scene That Almost Made John Stamos Quit The Show

John Stamos' acting career spans more than four decades, but he'll forever remain linked to his role as Uncle Jesse on "Full House" more than any other. Recently, a memoir by Stamos titled "If You Would Have Told Me" hit bookstore shelves. Upon reading it, among plenty of other key revelations, fans of his work on "Full House" might be surprised to learn that he almost quit the show over a scene in its very first episode.

Variety has an excerpt from the book in which Stamos recalls how he completely lost interest in the gig during an early table read. Specifically, a scene at the end of the pilot episode in which the whole family gathers around Michelle's (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) crib and sings the "Flintstones" theme song convinced Stamos that the show was not for him at best and was likely to fail at worst. He then recounts contacting his agent immediately after reading the "Flintstones" scene, telling him, "I'm dying to pull the rip cord on this family-friendly hell."

At first, Stamos' fears seemed justified when the first season of "Full House" failed to capture a sizable audience. However, after ABC reshuffled its schedule and aired the already popular "Who's the Boss" as its lead-in, "Full House" became a hit. Regardless of the show's success, however, by the first season's end, he had already told his agent he had a change of heart and considered his castmates family.