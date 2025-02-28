Chicago Med Season 10: Episode 14 Might Be Giving Fans The Love Triangle They've Always Wanted

Contains spoilers for "Chicago " Season 10, Episode 14 and 15 — "Acid Test" and "Down in a Hole"

It's been a long time since Dean Archer (film and TV star Steven Weber) has gotten a chance to have a light moment, but "Acid Test" provides him with a surprisingly high number of chuckles. Dean ends up accidentally consuming LSD, which results in him having an existential, trippy day at work. It also leaves him wide open emotionally, ultimately causing him to tell Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) what she deserves in life.

"It's a shame you don't see it," he says. "Oh, Hannah. You walk around without realizing you have this light all around you. You have every right to be cynical after everything you've been through and working here every day. But you're not. You're hopeful and open and kind." He laughs as he realizes that she doesn't get that about herself. "And you deserve more. And you don't see that. I do."

It sounds like they're testing the waters for a Hannah and Dean pairing again — which is an interesting choice, since Hannah just broke up with the still-besotted Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), who is not exiting the show. Is the show setting these three up for a love triangle? Previews for next week's episode suggest that Hannah might still care for her ex as he puts his life on the line.