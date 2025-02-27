Chicago Fire Season 13: Who Plays Scott 'Oz' Osbourne?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 14 — "Bar Time"

Everyone's got a past, and that of by-now familiar face Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) rises from the grave to rear its square jaw during "Bar Time." On the night shift with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith of "FBI"), Lila is shocked to realize that their newbie partner is Scott "Oz" Osbourne, her ex-fiancé, played by Greg Finley. It's an awkward night of helping others and hashing out what went wrong between the two of them, while Violet winces and tries to stay out of the way. It turns out "Lizzie," as Oz calls her, was a runaway bride who left him holding the bag when she escaped their engagement with no further explanation.

Lila's been a free spirit who fears commitment during her short two-season run on the show, so it's not shocking she ran out on the poor guy. But instead of being a jerk about it, Oz is portrayed in a positive light as competent, mature, caring and professional on the job. Lila makes note of the change in him — and apologizes for leaving him in the lurch. He accepts the apology, leaving their relationship — and the possibility of Oz coming back to the show — wide open. Just as wide open is Greg Finley's career, which has been on the upswing for years now.