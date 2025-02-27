Chicago Fire Season 13: Who Plays Scott 'Oz' Osbourne?
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 14 — "Bar Time"
Everyone's got a past, and that of by-now familiar face Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) rises from the grave to rear its square jaw during "Bar Time." On the night shift with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith of "FBI"), Lila is shocked to realize that their newbie partner is Scott "Oz" Osbourne, her ex-fiancé, played by Greg Finley. It's an awkward night of helping others and hashing out what went wrong between the two of them, while Violet winces and tries to stay out of the way. It turns out "Lizzie," as Oz calls her, was a runaway bride who left him holding the bag when she escaped their engagement with no further explanation.
Lila's been a free spirit who fears commitment during her short two-season run on the show, so it's not shocking she ran out on the poor guy. But instead of being a jerk about it, Oz is portrayed in a positive light as competent, mature, caring and professional on the job. Lila makes note of the change in him — and apologizes for leaving him in the lurch. He accepts the apology, leaving their relationship — and the possibility of Oz coming back to the show — wide open. Just as wide open is Greg Finley's career, which has been on the upswing for years now.
Greg Finley has a long line of jobs behind him
Greg Finley is probably best-known to audiences from his years-long stint on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He played Jack Pappas on the show throughout its five-season run, which chronicled in part Jack's everlasting on-and-off romance with Grace Bowman (Megan Park).
Outside of his long run as Jack, Finley has a sizable streak of all-American guest starring roles behind him. He appeared in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" as a disgraced high school football star, in "House" as beleaguered hockey player Bobby Hatcher, and in "CSI" as a suspect in a superhero-centered murder. Ironically, he also played Girder in three episodes of "The Flash."
Finaly also landed a supporting role in The CW's "Star-Crossed," a short-lived teen soap opera about alien and human relations, and was Drake in nine episodes of "iZombie," which ended in 2019. He even played another disgraced football hero in "Chicago P.D.," appearing as the drug-addled Trent Stow in "Ride Along." Perhaps he'll add to his One Chicago resume with more appearances as Oz.