Chicago Fire Season 13's Sylvie Brett Replacement Is A Familiar Face

After a period of uncertainty, it looks like the cast for the 13th season of "Chicago Fire" is starting to shape up. After a try-out period in Season 12, Deadline reports that Jocelyn Hudon's Lyla Novak will be stepping into Sylvie Brett's (Kara Killmer) shoes full-time after the latter left during Season 12, taking her position on Ambulance 61 as Violet Mikami's (Hanako Greensmith) partner. Brett, now known as Sylvie Casey, has transferred to the Pacific Northwest with Matt (Jesse Spencer), his foster children, and her adopted daughter.

Novak first appeared on the show in Season 12, Episode 9. Introduced as a free spirit, her preference for freelancing is disrupted by her assignment to Ambulance 61. She gets accidentally smacked in the head by fellow main cast newbie Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) during a call in her latest appearance on the drama. The show has also hinted at a connection of a different sort between these two, so don't be surprised if they find romance together. And in spite of Violet's misgivings, a friendship has begun to spring up between the workmates.

Besides Hudon and Bradway, "Chicago Fire" is looking to add one more friendly face to the pile for Season 13 to balance out the show's recent cast departures.