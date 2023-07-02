TV Reboots That Were As Good Or Better Than The Original Version

"Twin Peaks" only lasted for two seasons and a total of just 30 episodes on ABC in the early '90s but, in that brief time, it became a cultural phenomenon, changing the face of television forever. After the show's premature cancelation, over 25 years went by with the story left unfinished.

Original series co-creators Mark Frost and David Lynch reunited along with most of the original cast to deliver "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Showtime in 2017. The switch from network to premium cable channel meant that the series not only had a significantly higher budget, but also that it was no longer beholden to the restrictive censorship rules of broadcast television. With a much darker tone than the original series, "The Return" surpassed all fan expectations and predictions, delivering an 18-hour whirlwind that met or possibly even outdid the original show.

One major leg up that "The Return" has over the original series is that David Lynch was in the director's chair for every single episode. Not only were there far more cooks in the kitchen on "Twin Peaks," but Lynch left the show entirely for part of Season 2, which fans point to as its biggest weak spot. Luckily, he returned to fix the show by the end of the second season and delivered one of the most stunning TV climaxes of all time. Then, he returned again decades later with total creative control to bring viewers his uncompromised vision for "The Return."