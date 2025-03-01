Meet The Actor Behind Progressive's Dr. Rick

His calming, quiet demeanor. His sensible sweaters. His surprisingly expansive knowledge of home insurance and his rock-solid belief that we all turn into our parents one day. He's Dr. Rick (Bill Glass), and he's become a warm and supportive presence during Progressive's latest series of ads.

Ever since 2020, his authoritative nature has helped lead homeowners through domicile and vehicle-based insurance issues and all manner of accident-and-disaster based claims, from fires to floods to traffic accidents. All the while, he's stayed collected and avoided blowing his stack. His expertise lies in the practice of protecting his clients from Parentamorphosis, the act of turning into your parents.

But do you know anything about the actor who portrays him? It turns out that actor Bill Glass has been playing Dr. Rick for Progressive the whole time, and he has a long resume behind him. He's a comedic actor whose improv career has won him several famous friends, he's been in several TV shows on top of his work plugging insurance and he has — in the form of Dr. Rick — managed to scale the kind of heights that most spokespeople never see. All that hard work means he's unlikely to be one of those commercial actors who ends up being replaced, but while he's in the limelight, here's a few facts about the guy behind the mustache.