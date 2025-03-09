The Canceled Gilligan's Island Movie That Could Have Revived The Franchise

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale about a show that was hated by critics and even its network, CBS, but became such a pop culture touchstone that we're still talking about it over 50 years after it went off the air. "Gilligan's Island," the comedy about a group of people marooned on an island together after their boat encounters a storm, originally ran for just three seasons on CBS between 1964 and 1967 — at which point it joined the ranks of beloved TV shows that never got the ending they deserved, when CBS canceled it before the gang even got rescued.

Although it would live on for decades to come, not only in reruns but in various spin-off projects, there has yet to be an actual "Gilligan's Island" reboot, either as a TV show or a movie. If that seems surprising given how iconic the show is and how it has become beloved by multiple generations, it hasn't been for lack of trying.

Original creator Sherwood Schwartz had a few reboot ideas of his own over the years that just never came together for one reason or another. More recently, two different ideas for a "Gilligan's Island" reboot movie ended up going to battle with one another when the person behind the earlier one accused the folks behind the later one of stealing his concept. As a result, we still haven't seen a "Gilligan's Island" revival — and instead have to settle for the fascinating history behind why that is.