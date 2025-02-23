Why Rick Dodson From Suits LA Looks So Familiar
Fans of the USA Network series "Suits" have a new spin-off coming their way. "Suits LA" takes the drama of the original show to California with a new cast of lawyers, new clients, and a whole set of new cases to solve. Bryan Greenberg plays Rick Dodson, one of the lawyers in the firm. From what audiences see of the character in the trailer, Rick is not one to step down from a challenge, and will even make a thinly-veiled joke when another colleague attempts to intimidate him as a way to defuse the tension.
Greenberg has been on television since 1997, which means there are plenty of projects to recognize him from. With episodic roles on popular television shows and playing love interests in classic romantic comedies, there's a bit of something for everyone on his resume. If you aren't sure why the actor is so familiar, never fear — here are the series and movies you might recognize Bryan Greenberg from.
He started his career with episodic roles on TV
Bryan Greenberg's career began with episodic roles on television. "Law & Order" fans may recognize him from the Season 8 premiere as Matt Wheeler, a delivery man killed by two individuals. The actor continued to appear in crime series with a role in 2000 in the first episode of Season 2 of "The Sopranos." He portrays Peter McClure, a new psychiatrist Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) tries out when he stops seeing Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). That same year, Greenberg appeared in another crime drama as Francis DeSilva in an episode of "Third Watch."
The actor began appearing in other genres, from sci-fi and medical dramas to sitcoms. He appeared in two episodes of the Fox drama "Boston Public," a show about a public high school in Boston, as Mr. Freeman. In 2001, Greenberg was Roy in the NBC sitcom "Three Sisters." He was also in a Season 2 episode of the Lifetime medical drama "Strong Medicine" and a Season 4 episode of the NBC medical drama "Providence" in 2002. The actor was featured in an episode of "The Chronicle," a sci-fi series on the Sci-Fi Channel following journalists reporting on aliens and mutants, that same year.
One Tree Hill
Bryan Greenberg's first major role on television came with the recurring character Jake Jagielski on the popular teen drama "One Tree Hill." He appears in 26 episodes across the first three seasons of the series. Jake is a basketball player who isn't against Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) joining the team. He keeps a secret from the rest of the players — that he's a single father — but eventually opens up to Lucas about it.
At the end of Season 1, Jake moves out of town because his daughter's mother returns, and he's worried about a possible custody battle. In Season 2, Peyton (Hilarie Burton) continues to reach out to Jake, eventually encouraging him to come back to town and live with her before the two enter a romantic relationship. Because he ran away with his daughter, he ends up serving time in jail, though he's out by Season 3. Jake and Peyton have a complicated relationship, especially because he realizes she loves someone else before even she does. He doesn't appear again in the show after Season 3, though is mentioned in passing by Peyton in Season 6.
October Road
After his time on "One Tree Hill," the actor began to secure larger roles on other series. Bryan Greenberg was cast as the lead character Nick Garrett in the ABC drama "October Road." The two-season show is set in Knights Ridge, Massachusetts, within the same universe as the 1996 movie "Beautiful Girls."
Nick returns to his hometown after being away for a decade. While he initially was only meant to be gone a few weeks for a backpacking trip through Europe, it turned into 10 years as he became a writer living in New York City. When his agent signs him up to speak at the college in Knights Ridge, he sees it as a chance to return home — but not everyone is waiting with open arms. His friend Eddie (Geoff Stults) is still upset that Nick never returned to build the business they planned together, and his ex-girlfriend Hannah (Laura Prepon) has a 10-year-old son who he may have fathered.
"October Road" aired 19 episodes across its two seasons before its cancellation. However, unlike most shows, it did still receive a complete ending. When the announcement came, the creative team behind the series wrote a 10-minute final episode, filmed it with the cast, and included it as a bonus feature on the Season 2 DVD release. It takes place several years in the future and answers key questions, including the paternity of Hannah's son.
He's in several early 2000s romantic comedies
Bryan Greenberg isn't just recognizable from his television work. Fans of 2000s romantic comedies might know him from some of their favorites. He stars in the 2005 movie "Prime" opposite Meryl Streep and Uma Thurman as David, an artist in his 20s who enters a romantic relationship with Thurman's Rafi, a 30-something divorcee. However, the two are already unknowingly connected through David's mother Lisa (Streep), who is Rafi's therapist.
He next appeared as Nate in "Bride Wars" in 2009. Nate is the brother to Kate Hudson's Liv and is in love with Anne Hathaway's Emma, Liv's best friend. It's a classic trope of the best friend's brother that has a happy ending. The same year, Greenberg played Daniel in "The Good Guy." The movie features Alexis Bledel as Beth, a woman in Manhattan who ends up in a love triangle with coworkers Daniel and Tommy (Scott Porter).
In 2011, he played Parker, a pediatric oncologist, in "Friends with Benefits." Greenberg's character starts a romantic relationship with Mila Kunis's Jamie, who has a rule that she has to go out with someone five times before she will explore a sexual relationship. While she keeps that rule with Parker, he proceeds to dump her the morning after their fifth date.
How to Make It in America
Bryan Greenberg returned to playing a creative in New York with "How to Make It in America," a dramedy by HBO with Mark Wahlberg as an executive producer. He stars as Ben Epstein, a 20-something trying to break into the fashion industry in the city alongside his friend Cam (Victor Rasuk). With the help of other friends and personal and professional connections, they gather ideas of how to make their dreams come true — but it might mean doing odd jobs to pay back debts first.
Ben and Cam are trying to get their own brand of jeans produced. They run into a variety of issues, from expensive fabric they can't afford, a sample that is not what they expected, and a diverted focus on making t-shirts when someone expresses an interest in one Ben wears. While t-shirts aren't what they envisioned, it gives them a way to make money and get their name out there. In the second season, they use that momentum to work on a pop up for their jeans, but still run into issues with production — a far cry from the glamour of HBO's fashion reality series.
The Mindy Project
Bryan Greenberg joined the cast of "The Mindy Project" with Season 5 in 2016. He portrays Ben, a nurse Mindy (Mindy Kaling) initially meets when her son Leo (Elias Janssen) has an ear infection. While she's a bit rude to him, when the two meet up again later, they begin seeing each other. The two go through a tumultuous relationship, especially because of the professional dynamic between them as a nurse and doctor, but it leads to Mindy proposing to him. Audiences watch them marry, but the couple divorces at the start of Season 6. There isn't time for them to reconnect, as that is the final season of the series.
In an interview with IndieWire, the actor discussed the nature of Ben and Mindy's relationship. "I think she's kind of a snob and pretty out of touch, and elitist. I'm just like a regular guy," Greenberg said. "They don't have a lot in common at all, but the one thing I like about Ben is that he calls her out on all her craziness. He really grounds her, in a sense, because I feel like she could just fly away with all her neuroses." His thoughts help explain why the characters may not be the best fit, despite their best efforts.
You People
The actor returned to romantic comedies with the 2023 Netflix film "You People." The movie follows Jonah Hill as Ezra, a podcaster and finance broker who begins a relationship with Amira (Lauren London). The two have quite a few differences, including religion, and the couple work through those together as their relationship progresses. Bryan Greenberg is one of the side characters, Issac, alongside a star-studded cast of Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, and Nia Long.
As a romantic comedy, the movie explores the differences between Ezra's and Amira's families. While the two are accepting of the differences they share, their parents are not, which causes tension, especially as Ezra hopes to propose. Ezra also pursues a new career path, quitting his job as a broker and committing to podcasting full time.
While "You People" was aiming to be a comedy, it received mixed reviews from critics. With rotten scores from the audience and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus is that because the movie doesn't commit fully to either comedy or social commentary, it creates a disconnect that doesn't work well in the finished project.