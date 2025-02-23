Why Rick Dodson From Suits LA Looks So Familiar

Fans of the USA Network series "Suits" have a new spin-off coming their way. "Suits LA" takes the drama of the original show to California with a new cast of lawyers, new clients, and a whole set of new cases to solve. Bryan Greenberg plays Rick Dodson, one of the lawyers in the firm. From what audiences see of the character in the trailer, Rick is not one to step down from a challenge, and will even make a thinly-veiled joke when another colleague attempts to intimidate him as a way to defuse the tension.

Greenberg has been on television since 1997, which means there are plenty of projects to recognize him from. With episodic roles on popular television shows and playing love interests in classic romantic comedies, there's a bit of something for everyone on his resume. If you aren't sure why the actor is so familiar, never fear — here are the series and movies you might recognize Bryan Greenberg from.