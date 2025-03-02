Why Mark Harmon's Son Didn't Play Young Gibbs On NCIS: Origins

"NCIS" has been on air since 2003, chronicling over 20 seasons of action and adventure for the franchise's special agents. While the cast has rotated quite a bit over that time, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, has been a staple of the long-running drama. He's one of the original characters introduced on the show, officially exiting after his retirement from the force in Season 19. As the main supervisor for the other agents, Gibbs keeps the others in line while helping everyone navigate difficult cases and situations. He's more reserved than other members of the team, choosing to use few words to get his intentions across and watching those around him rather than inserting himself into unnecessary conversations.

During Gibbs's time on the series, we learn more about his personal life, including what drove him to become a special agent, and now, fans who love the character can go back in time with "NCIS: Origins" to see where his story begins. The spin-off (which does slightly retcon some of Gibbs' backstory) takes place shortly after the murders of Gibbs's wife and child, right when he's beginning his career with the NCIS, then called the Naval Investigative Service.

While Harmon's son, Sean, plays the younger version of Gibbs in the main series across seven episodes, he didn't take up the helm in the prequel series. Instead, Austin Stowell, who may look familiar to you from his other projects, is the new young Gibbs. If you're among those curious why Sean didn't return, this is why Mark Harmon's son doesn't play young Gibbs on "NCIS: Origins."