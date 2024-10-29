NCIS: Origins Just Changed Gibbs' Worst Moment

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 4 — "All's Not Lost"

An incredibly important building block to the psyche of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is shown to viewers in "All's Not Lost." Gibbs is serving in Iraq as part of the Desert Storm operation when he's told his wife Shannon (Darby Stanchfield) and daughter Kelly (Mary Mouser) have been killed. The visceral aftermath is on full display. But sharp-minded viewers will remember that "NCIS" gave us a peek at this moment already. During "Hiatus, Part 1," Gibbs is also seen learning the same news, and there are a large number of differences between what happens in "NCIS" and "All's Not Lost."

During "All's Not Lost," Gibbs is simply handed a piece of paper and told "I'm sorry, Gibbs." On "NCIS," he's told, "Gunny, they're both dead. I'm terribly sorry, Jethro." His reaction is much more muted on "Origins"; on "NCIS," he screams, "No." His exit is much more frantic in "NCIS" — while the news is delivered to him on both shows during a bombardment, on "NCIS," he runs into the fray with a helmet on and gun at the ready. On "Origins," he simply walks away, not reacting at all to the mortar rounds falling nearby. These are all small details, of course, but they make enough of a difference to be highly noticeable. And it isn't the first time "Origins" has broken with the order of events established on "NCIS."