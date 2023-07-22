What Happened To Gibbs On NCIS?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs has been a staple piece of "NCIS" since the beginning, nearly 20 years ago. However, all good things must come to an end, and so has Mark Harmon's time on the procedural drama, wrapping a nice little bow on Gibbs' story in Season 19.

Season 19, Episode 4, "Great Wide Open," follows Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) as they evade the law, traveling to Alaska to arrest the culprit of a string of murders. Afterward, Gibbs sees his charges expunged, allowing him to return to NCIS, but he has other plans. During an emotional fishing trip with McGee, Gibbs informs his longtime subordinate that he won't return to his day job, as Alaska has brought him new peace. "NCIS" leaves Gibbs' story open-ended, having a peaceful life in Alaska, which is the least he deserves after years of heartbreaking "NCIS" moments.

"NCIS" delivered an excellent end to Gibbs' story, so much so that even the fans are fine with not seeing Gibbs return. Although there are no plans for Harmon to return to "NCIS," the actor told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm not retired ... The character is living in Alaska as far as I know." Gibbs doesn't know what he's searching for in his new life but is confident he'll find it eventually, and "NCIS" is taking a similar approach to him returning one day.