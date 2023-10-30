Why Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman Was Canceled After A Cliffhanger

In theory, Superman is unstoppable. In practice, though, the Man of Steel carries a long resume of canceled or otherwise failed projects that extends well beyond Henry Cavill's strenuous tenure wearing the cape. In 1993, ABC released "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," a superhero drama starring Dean Cain as the last son of Krypton and Teri Hatcher as everyone's favorite reporter Lois Lane. The series, which focuses on their relationship — much like HBO Max's recent animated "My Adventures with Superman," received four seasons before getting the axe ... on a cliffhanger, no less. So what happened?

Unlike less fortunate DC productions, like the forever unreleased "Batgirl," ABC's "Lois & Clark" suffered a more traditional death. The series' popularity tanked drastically in its 4th season, so much so that Season 4's final episode pulled less than half the audience of Season 4's first. Warning signs were found even earlier in Season 3, where ratings already indicated a decline in public interest. Despite the writing on the proverbial wall, showrunners remained confident that the studio would greenlight a Season 5. Well, that was nearly 30 years ago and it doesn't look like more "Lois & Clark" is ever coming, despite Cain's hints in 2019 that he could reboot the franchise.

That's why the series ended on a cliffhanger. Wishful thinking overpowered pragmatism. That lack of forethought denied any remaining fans the chance to enjoy a satisfying conclusion to "Lois & Clark."