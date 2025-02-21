Chicago Fire Season 13: Episode 13 Features The Return Of A Familiar Villain

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 13 — "Born of Fire"

Violet Mikami (played by talented "Bull" veteran Hanako Greensmith) is put through the wringer during "Born of Fire," primarily because Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) is back on the scene and needs Violet's help in clearing his name. Jared and Violet previously came to loggerheads during Season 12 due to his messy medical work and the way he refuses to respect her. He was brought on to replace the departing Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) as her ambulance partner, but they never got along. It turned out that Lennox had a prior drug issue, which made his colleagues suspicious of him. Later, Lennox found himself in trouble for giving a patient a sedative under what he deemed to be duress from his colleagues, and he failed to check the oxygen levels being pumped into him. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) filed a complaint against him, and Lennox was dismissed from the squad, removing one more cast member from the "Chicago Fire" world.

In "Born of Fire," Violet is called to help out Lennox when he's brought up on negligent homicide charges. Her boyfriend, Flynn Calhoun (Steven Strait), is handling the case and is arguing that Lennox was well within his rights and made no error. Violet's former partner is being accused of a hauntingly familiar act — causing cardiac arrest in a patient after giving him the wrong meds — and it turns out only she can help Lennox get free by providing some important information that only she would know.