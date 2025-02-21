Chicago Fire Season 13: Episode 13 Features The Return Of A Familiar Villain
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 13 — "Born of Fire"
Violet Mikami (played by talented "Bull" veteran Hanako Greensmith) is put through the wringer during "Born of Fire," primarily because Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) is back on the scene and needs Violet's help in clearing his name. Jared and Violet previously came to loggerheads during Season 12 due to his messy medical work and the way he refuses to respect her. He was brought on to replace the departing Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) as her ambulance partner, but they never got along. It turned out that Lennox had a prior drug issue, which made his colleagues suspicious of him. Later, Lennox found himself in trouble for giving a patient a sedative under what he deemed to be duress from his colleagues, and he failed to check the oxygen levels being pumped into him. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) filed a complaint against him, and Lennox was dismissed from the squad, removing one more cast member from the "Chicago Fire" world.
In "Born of Fire," Violet is called to help out Lennox when he's brought up on negligent homicide charges. Her boyfriend, Flynn Calhoun (Steven Strait), is handling the case and is arguing that Lennox was well within his rights and made no error. Violet's former partner is being accused of a hauntingly familiar act — causing cardiac arrest in a patient after giving him the wrong meds — and it turns out only she can help Lennox get free by providing some important information that only she would know.
Jared turns out to be more competent than Violet thought
Violet initially signs up to help out Flynn as a medical expert, but it takes Lennox visiting her at the station to convince her to give him another chance. Confirming to her that he didn't make the same mistake and that, indeed, his entire reputation is now riding on the line, Violet knuckles down to study the charges. Though Flynn tries, the state won't drop the case. Violet subsequently helps Flynn go step by step through the call with her, and then he has a eureka moment.
It turns out that there's a cardiac monitor in the ambulance, which would have tracked the patient's heart health right from the start. Flynn has the records commandeered, and, sure enough, it turns out that the heart monitor shows no dip when Lennox gave the patient the drug. That means he's free and clear of wrongdoing, and the heart attack occurred for reasons that have nothing to do with the treatment the patient received. Lennox and Mikami thus embark on a new friendship, with the former's bad seed days officially behind him as old wounds are finally buried and left in the past where they belong.