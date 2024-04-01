Chicago Fire Season 12 Update Confirms One Cast Member Is Gone For Good

It looks like Derrick Gibson (Rome Flynn), who received a big introduction at the start of Season 12 of "Chicago Fire" – will have a very brief ride on Truck 81.

The actor departed the drama after appearing in only six episodes, per an Instagram post made by the actor on March 28. "Curtain call Chicago Fire," the post's text reads, accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes shots taken by the actor. Later, Deadline confirmed that "All the Dark," Episode 8 of Season 12, was Flynn's final episode. The outing sees Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) become concerned about Gibson's behavior. Carver eventually confronts his friend when he realizes he's using drugs, leading to tense behavior and a display of violence.

The revelation leads to the young firefighter taking a leave of absence to get his mental health under control and his addictions under control, with the support of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). His story ends up being only a tiny fraction of the action in an episode that includes a chemical leak at a dialysis center, a prank war at the firehouse, political maneuvering at the top of the station's food chain, and the departure of another member of Engine Company 51, the much-disliked Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh), who's fired by Boden (Eamonn Walker) for insubordination.

The sudden ending of Gibson's story isn't the only one fans have been subjected to in recent months, as several firefighters have departed the Windy City for different, if not greener, pastures.

