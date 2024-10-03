Every Form Of Sauron In Chronological Order, Explained

Sauron is a fascinating villain, if only because he shows up in so many different forms throughout J.R.R. Tolkien's world. Sure, by the time of "The Lord of the Rings," he's relatively a straightforward character with a purely evil, titanic off-screen presence that we meet primarily through his servants. But the Dark Lord has a long and complicated history before that point of supreme power.

There are glimpses of this in different adaptations. Early in Peter Jackson's trilogy, we see Sauron as a towering figure clad in armor. We also see his guise as the Necromancer in "The Hobbit" trilogy. Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series has shown us multiple interesting personas from the Dark Lord's history, too.

Part of the complexity of Sauron's colorful visual history comes from his ability to shape-shift, a trait that Tolkien makes clear doesn't work like Mystique from the X-Men. Sure, at times, taking on a physical form is a relatively easy task for individuals in Tolkien's writings, but it isn't a flashy superhero power you can turn on and off at will. Often, the process of shape-shifting is described as laborious, limiting, and time-intensive. The beginning of Season 2 of "Rings of Power" even gave us some creative insights into what it might look like for a Maiar (the angelic race of beings that Sauron hails from) to take on a new physical form after their body dies more than once. While showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's version of this process was made up for the show (there isn't really much about what it looks like in the books), it gets the point across: it isn't easy or fun.

After a while, all of Sauron's different forms tend to flow together. From fair forms to terrifying armor-clad figures to ghostly apparitions and glowing eyeballs, let's sort this guy's physical manifestations out, shall we? Here is every spiritual and incarnate form of Sauron in chronological order from his beginning to the last moment we see him in Tolkien's writings — along with a few alternative versions of the character (both from Tolkien and other creatives) just to spice things up.