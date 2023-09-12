Lord Of The Rings: What Is The Mouth Of Sauron & Who Plays The Character?

"The Return of the King" movie is an action-packed epic from start to finish. It has moving speeches, terrifying sieges, dangerous duels, and thunderous charges. One of the best parts of the nearly three-and-a-half-hour film is its climactic sequence, in which Aragorn leads a tiny army against the Black Gates of Mordor as a diversion to help Frodo reach Mount Doom and destroy the One Ring.

In the theatrical version, Aragorn gives one of the best battlefield speeches of all time, and then they get right down to business. In the extended edition, there's a brief prelude in which a strange character rides out from the gates. This personality is called "The Mouth of Sauron," and he's played by Kiwi actor Bruce Spence. Spence has also appeared as similar minor characters in other major films, including the "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Star Wars," and "Chronicles of Narnia" universes. In Peter Jackson's film, the Mouth of Sauron holds a brief diplomatic meeting with the invading leaders before Aragorn lops his head off and charges at Sauron's troops anyway. (This is a dishonorable act against a diplomat that Tolkien's version of Aragorn would never do, by the way.)

The brief appearance of the Mouth of Sauron character is a fun, albeit inaccurate, teaser for book fans. He doesn't change the story much, so it makes sense why Peter Jackson cut the scene — the same way he axed a potential duel between Aragorn and Sauron in front of the Black Gate. For those who haven't read the books, though, the short-lived character leads to a lot of questions. Who is he? Why is he there? What race is he? Let's dig into the backstory of the Mouth of Sauron.