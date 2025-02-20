A Surprising Country Star Makes His Acting Debut In Fire Country Season 3

Contains Spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3

He's definitely not known for his acting, but a joint Instagram announcement from Billboard Country, the official "Fire Country" Instagram, and Jelly Roll himself revealed that the singer-songwriter will add a fresh hyphen to his credentials: actor. "Fire Country" has announced that the musician will join the cast for an April episode, making his acting debut. While he previously appeared in a non-acting cameo on "Tulsa King" (a Taylor Sheridan show that may end up spawning its own universe) to sing his hit "I am Not OK," this will mark the first time he plays someone else. The character he'll be playing is Noah, a man who works in healthcare and has a past he's trying to outrun — just like Bode.

The exact date of Jelly Roll's appearance has not yet been announced, but there's a preview picture of the actor's appearance in the Instagram post. Time will tell if Noah is a friend, foe, or compatriot to Bode. "Fire Country" has already established a connection to the musical world, with occasional performances occurring at town Smokey's Tavern bar; Vince Leone (Billy Burke), a "Fire Country" character with musical ambitions, sometimes performs here. Don't be too surprised if the show has Jelly Roll belt out a few soulful notes. If you're unfamiliar with Jelly Roll's game, just know that he's managed to make quite a name for himself in recent years.