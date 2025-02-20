A Surprising Country Star Makes His Acting Debut In Fire Country Season 3
Contains Spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3
He's definitely not known for his acting, but a joint Instagram announcement from Billboard Country, the official "Fire Country" Instagram, and Jelly Roll himself revealed that the singer-songwriter will add a fresh hyphen to his credentials: actor. "Fire Country" has announced that the musician will join the cast for an April episode, making his acting debut. While he previously appeared in a non-acting cameo on "Tulsa King" (a Taylor Sheridan show that may end up spawning its own universe) to sing his hit "I am Not OK," this will mark the first time he plays someone else. The character he'll be playing is Noah, a man who works in healthcare and has a past he's trying to outrun — just like Bode.
The exact date of Jelly Roll's appearance has not yet been announced, but there's a preview picture of the actor's appearance in the Instagram post. Time will tell if Noah is a friend, foe, or compatriot to Bode. "Fire Country" has already established a connection to the musical world, with occasional performances occurring at town Smokey's Tavern bar; Vince Leone (Billy Burke), a "Fire Country" character with musical ambitions, sometimes performs here. Don't be too surprised if the show has Jelly Roll belt out a few soulful notes. If you're unfamiliar with Jelly Roll's game, just know that he's managed to make quite a name for himself in recent years.
Jelly Roll is a superstar
Jelly Roll burst onto the entertainment scene in 2003 and has since racked up hits on both the hip-hop and country music charts. His 2010 breakthrough collaboration with Lil' Wyte — "Pop Another Pill" — now has over seven million YouTube views. That leveled up his musical career, and he continued to produce solo tracks along with performing as a contributing artist with a wide variety of musicians. He began to branch out into country with his track "Son of a Sinner," the success of which encouraged him to double down on country music as a new sound.
"Whitsitt Chapel," the musician's ninth album, was his first full-on country album and produced his second big country hit, "Need a Favor." 2024's "Beautifully Broken" resulted in his first Billboard Top 100 #1. Despite his country music success, he hasn't abandoned his R&B roots; he appeared on the awe-inspiring Eminem's "Somebody Save Me" track, singing the hook of his own "Save Me" and scoring another rap hit. Jelly Roll has been mixing it up ever since, and when he debuts on "Fire Country," his fans will find out how solid an actor he is.