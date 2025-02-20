Fire Country Season 3: Episode 11 Proves Something Important About Vince Leone

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 11 — "Fare Thee Well"

Tough emotions come to the forefront during "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 11, "Fare Thee Well," mainly for Leone patriarch Vince (Billy Burke), who has to cope with the fact that his wife and son have gone behind his back to get his dad Walter Leone's (Jeff Fahey) memory problems diagnosed. He ends up behaving in a passive-aggressive manner toward Sharon (Diane Farr) and Bode (Max Thieriot) as the truck tries to tamp down a fire at a Renaissance Faire. But it takes working in the field to alert Vince to his mistakes.

Vince finds himself triaging one of the Faire's hapless knights, and the man won't give Vince his real name as he tries to pry a sword from his chest. The knight explains that he wants to die a real hero on the field of battle, and that being who he is in real life is unbearable compared to who he wants to be. Vince sees this as total nonsense, encouraging the man to be himself and face down the horrors of reality. This realization — that it takes real bravery to be who you really are and see the truths in life, even if it's hard — makes Vince realize he's acting like a horse's behind toward his wife and son.