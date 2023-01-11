A Tulsa King Universe May Be On The Horizon

"Tulsa King" has added to Taylor Sheridan's winning streak at Paramount Network, and with his franchises getting high marks across the board ratings-wise, why stop there? There's plenty of potential for a possible further expansion of the material through a spin-off series.

The series centers itself around the adventures of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), who has been sent off to Tulsa, Oklahoma by the mob after doing a multi-decade stint in prison on behalf of the Invernizzi crime family. While doing time for murder, he didn't squeal on his fellow mafiosos, so being sent off to an alien world of roping, riding and how-de-doo feels like something of a betrayal. Nonetheless, Dwight sets about trying to set up a new Invernizzi outpost and soon finds himself tempted to shed his loyalty to the family by going into business for himself.

We're only one season deep into Dwight's story, and there are plenty of nuances to be explored there. For anyone hoping that there might be an expanded universe coming out of the "Tulsa King" world, it appears that Paramount and Sheridan might be willing to satisfy your craving.