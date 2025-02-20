Overhyped Marvel Villains That Ended Up Being Terrible

A crucial ingredient to any great superhero movie is an outstanding villain, and many of the best comic book adventures on the big screen feature antagonists even more compelling than the heroes. Adapted from iconic comics, these villains are often hyped up by both the studio's marketing efforts and fans hoping that their favorite baddies can be faithfully brought to life. The bigger the baddie, the bigger the hype.

While favorites like the Joker have been nailed more than once, and powerhouses like Thanos and Magneto have become some of the best comic book villains of all time, there are plenty who failed to deliver on the screen. All too often, Marvel in particular has botched the baddies, getting audiences excited for a major new threat to menace the likes of the Avengers or the X-Men, only to let them down with poor execution. From interstellar despots to street-level assassins, we've found the most overhyped Marvel villains who ended up being terrible.