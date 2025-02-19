'90s Movies With Terrible Rotten Tomatoes Scores That Are Actually Awesome

As the best movies from every year of the 1990s can attest, the 20th century's final decade had no shortage of memorable quality films. An explosion of talent and offbeat voices entered the cinematic landscape during this era, buoyed by a thriving indie scene and the arrival of fresh filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Cheryl Dunye. The world would never be the same after many of this decade's greatest movies debuted, though some notable titles took a while to get truly appreciated. Many 1990s movies widely recognized today as cult hits or underrated gems were once critically derided or even outright mocked. These features had toxic reviews hanging around their metaphorical necks like an albatross, as their various low Rotten Tomatoes scores indicate.

Over time, though, features regarded as "Rotten" on the review aggregate site have emerged as something more. The virtues of once-lambasted 1990s theatrical releases have bubbled to the surface and given these films exciting new leases on life. Their artistic benefits vary greatly, a microcosm of the distinctive creative visions informing each production, but what binds this eclectic group of projects together is that they all started life with dismal reviews that live on in their respective Rotten Tomatoes pages. Dive deeper into these movies beyond those vintage reviews, however, and you'll discover a treasure trove of cinema reflecting what a prosperous era for film this decade was.