7 Actors Who Turned Down The Big Bang Theory

William Shatner is well-known for his irascible ways and his desire to keep a strong hold on his own reputation, so it's not surprising that he turned down Sheldon and his bros the first time they asked him for a cameo. Why did he reject a guest spot on "The Big Bang Theory" playing himself at first?

"I've had several conversations with the creators, and what they wanted me to do, didn't seem to be exactly right, so I said 'find something that's better'. They may have taken umbrage at that, I'm not sure. They wanted me to play myself a little obliquely, and they said it would work out, but I needed more assurance on that," he told Digital Spy about being asked to be on the comedy in 2016.

Since Shatner is a longtime director and guardian of his own public image, he's always had a bit of an iron grip on how the public sees him. So it's probably no big surprise he rejected the appearance to do other things — but in the end it all worked out, and he popped in "The D&D Vortex" during Season 12. He's a part of Wil Wheaton's star-studded D&D team, which also includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.