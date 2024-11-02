The Top 15 Big Bang Theory Secondary Characters Ranked

Ironically, the best secondary character on "The Big Bang Theory" is someone we (almost) never saw. Just one in a long line of TV characters who never showed their face on-screen, Howard's mother Debbie Wolowitz exists only in the form of the disembodied voice of Carol Ann Susi. The actor was in a whopping 40 episodes of the series, delivering some of the funniest moments of its run despite not appearing physically on-screen.

Unlike Mary Cooper, Mrs. Wolowitz is hardly the kind of loving, supportive mom a kid needs. Instead, she's an overbearing, overprotective, obnoxious mother who wants the best for Howard but isn't sure he deserves it. Quick to judge and quicker to make a stinging joke at her son's expense, she may not be very nice at times but that's often the best source of comedy. The fact that she can be so utterly hilarious without ever being physically present, too, just makes it all the more impressive.

Sadly, Susi passed away in 2014, and Mrs. Wolowitz followed suit the next year on "The Big Bang Theory." But to make sure she was always there, she had a photo of her placed on the household refrigerator, marking the first time viewers saw Susi as Debbie Wolowitz.