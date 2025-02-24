Is The Terror Based On A True Story?

Perhaps the scariest thing about "The Terror" Season 1 is that aside from the series' supernatural elements, a lot of it is rooted in what we know of the real Erebus and Terror. At the time of the expeditions, both ships were repurposed British Royal Navy warships that had been refitted as icebreakers and had already seen action in the Antarctic, as part of the expedition that discovered the Ross Ice Shelf.

Several years after the Arctic expedition set out in May 1845, it was classified as a "lost voyage," with the exact whereabouts of the ships remaining largely a mystery until the wreck of the Erebus was found in 2014 and the remains of the Terror discovered in 2016. These discoveries would vindicate local Inuits, who had long claimed to have insight into the fates of the two ships and their 129 crewmen and officers.

Like the ships in "The Terror," the real-world vessels set sail with many of the Industrial Age's modern conveniences, like heated cabins and a well-stocked supply of canned food to get their crews through the winter. Much of what we know now was revealed in a handwritten note found in the ice a little more than a decade after the ships were lost. Called the "Victory Point" note, the handwritten Admiralty form letter revealed the ships were deserted on April 22, 1948 after spending the better part of three years hopelessly embedded in the ice. According to the letter, Crozier had taken command after Franklin died on June 11, 1847, and nearly a year later, he led the remaining 105 crewmen and officers on foot. Like the series suggests, artifacts left behind painted a dark story of starvation, lead poisoning, and cannibalism.