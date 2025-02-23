Tyler Conklin: Who Is MrBeast's 'Right-Hand Man' From Beast Games?

YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — runs what is currently the most popular account on the platform by a considerable margin. When he launched the account in 2012, he spent a few years being just another person doing "Let's Plays" of popular video games. It wasn't until 2015, when he started weighing in on YouTuber drama and poking fun at the various overdone tropes that had become prevalent on the platform, that MrBeast started to carve out his own niche. Along with many movie and TV actors you may recognize as social media stars, MrBeast is one of a growing number of YouTubers who have crossed over to mainstream fame.

These days, MrBeast is most famous for giving away money and gifts, often as rewards for winning the various challenges he and his team come up with. That team includes Tyler Conklin, who is one of MrBeast's closest friends and collaborators. So it's not surprising that Conklin was an integral part of the team that MrBeast put together for his Amazon Prime Video show "Beast Games," which seeks to give away the single biggest cash payout in game show history — even putting to shame the most expensive prize ever won on "The Price is Right" by several million dollars.

It's also worth noting that the Tyler Conklin in question is not the same Tyler Conklin that is currently an NFL tight end for the New York Jets.