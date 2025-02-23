Tyler Conklin: Who Is MrBeast's 'Right-Hand Man' From Beast Games?
YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — runs what is currently the most popular account on the platform by a considerable margin. When he launched the account in 2012, he spent a few years being just another person doing "Let's Plays" of popular video games. It wasn't until 2015, when he started weighing in on YouTuber drama and poking fun at the various overdone tropes that had become prevalent on the platform, that MrBeast started to carve out his own niche. Along with many movie and TV actors you may recognize as social media stars, MrBeast is one of a growing number of YouTubers who have crossed over to mainstream fame.
These days, MrBeast is most famous for giving away money and gifts, often as rewards for winning the various challenges he and his team come up with. That team includes Tyler Conklin, who is one of MrBeast's closest friends and collaborators. So it's not surprising that Conklin was an integral part of the team that MrBeast put together for his Amazon Prime Video show "Beast Games," which seeks to give away the single biggest cash payout in game show history — even putting to shame the most expensive prize ever won on "The Price is Right" by several million dollars.
It's also worth noting that the Tyler Conklin in question is not the same Tyler Conklin that is currently an NFL tight end for the New York Jets.
MrBeast called Tyler Conklin his right-hand man
In an interview with Jon Youshaei in 2024, MrBeast had this to say about Tyler Conklin: "For every piece of content I've wrote or, whatever, planned ... I did it with, you know, Tyler, who's my right hand man." MrBeast explained that Conklin was good at taking his ideas and streamlining them, handling a lot of the logistical details that go into actually making the ideas come to fruition.
Conklin has been working with MrBeast since 2016, first as an on-screen participant in both regular videos and challenges then quickly becoming a member of the creative team. Conklin's role has since grown so large that he has his own team of what MrBeast calls "mini-Tylers" who specifically help Conklin with the many aspects of the MrBeast business empire that Conklin himself is in charge of and oversees. Following the departure of Ava Kris Tyson in July 2024, Conklin is now the MrBeast team member with the longest tenure, apart from Donaldson himself.
Tyler Conklin has participated in various MrBeast challenges
As mentioned, Tyler Conklin got his start as just a participant in MrBeast videos. His debut was in a video called "Beast Goes Camping (Didn't Go Wrong) (Didn't Go Sexual)," which saw the pair and others messing around at a campsite. Conklin would soon begin to also compete in MrBeast challenges, and continued to do so even as his role within the team grew. In fact, Conklin took home several impressive prizes by winning some of these challenges.
In 2018, Conklin competed in "Last to Leave Circle Wins $10,000 — Challenge," winning the contest and taking home the titular prize amount. In addition, he split $50,000 in prize winnings with Chandler Hallow when the duo were the winning team in the "I Built The World's Largest Lego Tower" challenge. All told, Conklin competed in 12 total challenges for the MrBeast YouTube channel, with those aforementioned examples being his only wins either solo or as part of a team.
Tyler Conklin's Beast Games role, explained
As legitimate a multimedia platform as YouTube has become, it can be a bit nebulous who gets credit and for what, apart from the people whose names are at the front of the channel. It's clear that Tyler Conklin has worn many hats for MrBeast both on screen and behind the scenes — but there's not much to go on in that regard other than what MrBeast himself has said about Conklin's involvement in interviews and such.
However, the jump to a more traditional platform like Prime Video, by way of "Beast Games," has meant that the MrBeast team's contributions now come with official credits. For Conklin, that means that he now has his own IMDb page where he is credited as a director, producer, and writer. Conklin is listed as not only a co-creator and one of the executive producer for "Beast Games," but also the director on all 10 of the show's episodes. Conklin has been content to mostly play a behind-the-scenes role on "Beast Games" rather than being one of the on-screen co-hosts or judges alongside Donaldson. That said, most of the actual contestants on the show got little to no screen time either, which was part of the shady side of MrBeast's "Beast Games."