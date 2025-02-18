Where Is Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Filmed?
While still based in Medford, Texas, like its predecessor, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" doesn't take place in the same location as "Young Sheldon." Having moved out of the Cooper residence, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) live together with their daughter CeeCee at Mandy's parents' house, which is the show's main setting. Many scenes also take place in Jim's (Will Sasso) tire shop, as well as the diner where Mandy works. But while these locales may be spread around Medford in the sitcom's reality, in the real world they're all comfortably located within the walls of Sound Stage 25 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. This happens to be where "The Big Bang Theory" was filmed from 2007 to 2019, while "Young Sheldon" was shot across the lot on Stages 12 and 23.
Almost every setting in the show, from Jim and Audrey's (Rachel Bay Jones) living room to Mandy and Georgie's bedroom, is a purpose-built set on that sound stage. However, there is one location in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" that's filmed outside of the Burbank studios. In Season 1, Episode 5 of the sitcom, Georgie makes a brief visit to the iconic Cooper house when he knocks on his mom's door, a scene that was filmed outside of the studios. While every interior scene is shot at the studio, the real-life house, which is used for exterior shots of the Cooper house, is located about 6 miles away in North Hollywood.
Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is filmed in front of a live studio audience
Not only does "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" film on the same studio as "The Big Bang Theory" — the franchise reclaimed the space in 2024 after "Bob Hearts Abishola" wrapped its five-season run — it's also shot in the same format. They are both filmed using a multi-camera approach in front of a live audience, while "Young Sheldon" was filmed with a single camera and used a laugh track.
The opening episode of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" addresses this change in a humorous way when Georgie is shown watching an episode of "Fraiser" with his in-laws. "'Frasier's' a laughin' show. I love laughin' shows," he says, pointing out that on "some shows you can hear people laughin', and some you can't." Georgie continues honing in on the difference between "laughin' shows" like his own and single-camera sitcoms like "Young Sheldon." "No one's laughin'," he says. "Is it funny? We'll never know!"
Executive Producer Steve Holland explained that it decided that it was better for the show to address the elephant — or live audience — in the room. "We knew that it was going to be a thing that people were going to have a reaction to, and ... we just thought, 'Why don't we get in front of it? Let's own it and not try to pretend like we don't know that there's a difference here,'" he explained to TVLine. "And it just seemed like a fun way, right off the bat, to say, 'We understand. We know what we're doing ... we know this is a slightly different thing than you're used to seeing in this world, but settle in. I think you're going to enjoy it.'"