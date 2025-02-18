Where Is Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Filmed?

Not only does "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" film on the same studio as "The Big Bang Theory" — the franchise reclaimed the space in 2024 after "Bob Hearts Abishola" wrapped its five-season run — it's also shot in the same format. They are both filmed using a multi-camera approach in front of a live audience, while "Young Sheldon" was filmed with a single camera and used a laugh track.

The opening episode of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" addresses this change in a humorous way when Georgie is shown watching an episode of "Fraiser" with his in-laws. "'Frasier's' a laughin' show. I love laughin' shows," he says, pointing out that on "some shows you can hear people laughin', and some you can't." Georgie continues honing in on the difference between "laughin' shows" like his own and single-camera sitcoms like "Young Sheldon." "No one's laughin'," he says. "Is it funny? We'll never know!"

Executive Producer Steve Holland explained that it decided that it was better for the show to address the elephant — or live audience — in the room. "We knew that it was going to be a thing that people were going to have a reaction to, and ... we just thought, 'Why don't we get in front of it? Let's own it and not try to pretend like we don't know that there's a difference here,'" he explained to TVLine. "And it just seemed like a fun way, right off the bat, to say, 'We understand. We know what we're doing ... we know this is a slightly different thing than you're used to seeing in this world, but settle in. I think you're going to enjoy it.'"