Young Sheldon Fans Are Worried About One Change On George & Mandy's Spin-Off

The "Young Sheldon" spin-off "George and Mandy's First Marriage" is bringing the "Big Bang Theory" universe back to its roots — it's going to be a multi-camera sitcom. Although "The Big Bang Theory" successfully defied trends as a multi-camera outing that went against what had become popular on television, fans are worried that the new series' overall quality might be poor.

"Ewwwww. I don't want it. Prefer filmed comedies [sic]," said u/MyViscountess on the "Young Sheldon" subreddit. Many fans complained about the notion of watching "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" with an accompanying laugh track, as is tradition for multi-camera sitcoms, as they find laugh tracks to be insincere, false-sounding, and grating. Some fans even think this format choice highlights the faulty nature of moving Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) to their own universe. "Yeah, I'm disappointed. The whole premise is screwy even the title is lacking," said u/Justifiably_Cynical.

While some audience members may have their doubts about the program, several very important people believe that the series will make it as a multicamera sitcom — chief among them the show's executive producer, Chuck Lorre.