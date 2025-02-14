How The Captain America: Brave New World Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Future Marvel Movies

Contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

"Captain America: Brave New World" is the 35th motion picture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (check out our review here) that started in May 2008 with the release of "Iron Man." Given how long this saga's been going, audiences across the globe understand the structure of these features like the back of their respective hands at this point. These titles don't just wrap up once the credits begin rolling. Moviegoers are encouraged to stick around through the credits for a glimpse into teases for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe features and possibly even a first look at new players in this multimedia saga. The post-credits scenes are a tradition at this point. "Brave New World" firmly continues this trend with a solitary sequence nestled after the credits, a departure from most post-2019 Marvel Studios productions like "The Marvels" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" that have dropped scenes much earlier or in the middle of the end credits.

With so many high-profile projects, including "Avengers: Doomsday" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," on the horizon, there is a barrage of potential future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that the "Brave New World" post-credit scene could connect to, and questions will undoubtedly linger over the larger implications of this sequence for the future of the endless Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead, let's break down what happens in this "Brave New World" post-credit sequence and how it could offer a glimpse into some of the most hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects coming down the pipeline.