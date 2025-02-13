Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Kills Off Two Major Karate Kid Characters

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3

Death has popped up before on "Cobra Kai," with Tory Nichols' (Peyton List) mother, Grace (Bethany DeZelle), dying from cancer. Meanwhile, a tragic detail about the "Cobra Kai" cast is that original "The Karate Kid" cast member Rob Garrison, who reprised the role of Tommy in Season 2, died in real life shortly after his appearance. Season 6 has really upped the body count: Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) dies in Part 2's finale, and, in the penultimate episode of the series, John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — both former Cobra Kai sensei — perish in memorable fashion.

Cobra Kai's Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) learns he must fight the Iron Dragons' Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) to determine which dojo wins the Sekai Taikai. Silver, who owns the Iron Dragons, wants to hedge his bets and tells his henchman Dennis (William Christopher Ford) to threaten Johnny's family so that he throws the fight. Silver has this discussion on his boat, but as Dennis tries to leave, he's thrown down the stairs by an unknown force. Silver goes to investigate, and Kreese is the culprit. Kreese must have stowed away, or he's magically teleporting like he's seemingly been doing throughout Season 6.

Kreese and Silver fight, and during their tussle, they knock over some gasoline canisters, spilling fuel all over the deck. Right when it seems like Silver has the upper hand, Kreese tosses a lit cigar onto the gasoline puddle, killing them both. Technically, three "The Karate Kid" characters die here, seeing as Ford's Dennis was also in "The Karate Kid Part III," but Kreese and Silver hold the most thematic weight.