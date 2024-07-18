Cobra Kai Season 6 Inherited Game Of Thrones' Worst Problem

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Episode 5 — "Best of the Best"

"Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 is effectively more of the same, but since "same" in the case of this particular show means "fun nostalgia combined with constantly changing allegiances and impressive roundhouse kicks," this is the opposite of a bad thing. However, things are going to take a massive detour in Part 2 and Part 3, thanks to the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona ... and that might just continue a brand new problem that the final season's Part 1 introduces. Well, brand new to "Cobra Kai," that is. Fans of "Game of Thrones" are already all too familiar with the consequences of unearned fast travel.

In "Cobra Kai" Season 6, the evolving story of John Kreese (Martin Kove) seems to feature copious use of the same fast travel cheat code that enables characters to zoom around the map in impossible times during "Game of Thrones'" final season. "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Episode 1 kicks off almost immediately after the end of the Season 5 finale, with Kreese and Terry Silver still dominating the headlines. As such, Kreese is a fugitive with a well-known face. Since Terry cut him off and is now imprisoned, he shouldn't have access to the wealthy villain's private planes and other possible resources, so there's absolutely no way he can air travel — or, for that matter, even move freely out in the open. This, unfortunately, makes his many international trips during Season 6, Part 1 one of the most far-fetched things in the already very strange story of "Cobra Kai."