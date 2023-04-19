The White Lotus Season 3 To Bring Back Spa Manager Belinda

The first season of HBO's "The White Lotus" may have ended with many unanswered questions, but the writing and its compelling cast more than made up for the ambiguity. Featuring Murray Bartlett as Armond, Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher, Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher, and Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid, the satirical dramedy's supporting cast was certainly memorable.

Among the standout supporting players is Natasha Rothwell as spa manager Belinda, who shared numerous dynamic scenes with Coolidge's Tanya. Although missing from Season 2, Variety confirms that the "Insecure" star will reprise her role in Season 3 of "The White Lotus."

Belinda added a strong dose of comic relief to some of the edgier, more dramatic material in the debut run of the show. But her dramatic range was also in full effect once Tanya didn't follow through with her empty promises of helping her launch her own business. The character's wellness background will likely tie into some of the themes the third season will explore.