Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Review - The Best Diary Entry Yet

We begin at the fourth anniversary of Bridget's husband, Mark Darcy's (Colin Firth), death. Trying to appear content as a single mother while the world passes her by, Bridget finally takes the advice of friends to go back to work and rejoin the dating world; after joining Tinder she becomes acquainted with younger man, Roxster (Leo Woodall), while her responsibilities as a mother keep her permanently in the orbit of her children's stern teacher Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Luckily, the film avoids structuring this as another love triangle — and even better, largely refrains from age gap discourse until it can't be avoided any longer.

The character of Bridget Jones makes more sense the older she gets. Introduced in 2001's "Bridget Jones's Diary," a quasi-postmodern take on Jane Austen, she felt like something of an outdated trope — doing a modern riff on "Pride and Prejudice" loses its impact if you don't adapt to the times and accept that women in their early 30s can be happily single. 2004's "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" lost goodwill due to the comedy sequel necessity to go bigger, reimagining Bridget as less relatable, more socially awkward, and more directly infantile, the character losing claim to any suggestion of being an everywoman as the writers heightened a clumsy persona beyond parody. When she returned over a decade later in "Bridget Jones's Baby," a team of new screenwriters — including Emma Thompson — moved with the times, finding plenty of obvious laughs in a "Mamma Mia" adjacent high-concept, but also taking seriously the idea of a single woman in her 40s wanting to be a mother. We're almost a further decade removed from that effort, but in retrospect, it now feels like the trial run for what "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" achieves, aiming to explore female anxieties in middle age, alleviating any harsh truth with well-deserved escapism. The movie earns its euphoric, far-fetched highs because it does a good enough job making you find a palatable reality in its heroine's lows.

A not-inconsiderable factor in the film's success lies in how it re-contextualizes many of its returning characters, such as Hugh Grant's playboy Daniel Cleaver — who the film elegantly opts to overlook has returned from the dead in the most unlikely of circumstances. We're living in a golden age of Grant having fun subverting his movie star persona, weaponizing his innate charm to play villains both comic ("Paddington 2") and genuinely menacing ("Heretic"), but it's arguably bolder to see him take a similar approach while remaining rooted in his romantic comedy comfort zone. He only appears in, at most, six scenes, and yet Grant makes you feel the weight of his character's downfall in the years since he last appeared onscreen — a serial womanizer whose stubborn refusal to grow up has now made him the dirty old man lurking in the corner of every party. The actor refrains from making him a more simplistic caricature, attempting to find genuine pathos in the idea of a man-child who has refused to grow up, clinging onto memories of his glory days so much he hasn't even bought himself a new cellphone in 20 years.