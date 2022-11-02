Bridget Jones Author Helen Fielding Is Working On A Fourth Movie

The rest of this article contains spoilers for "Mad About the Boy"

During a November 1 appearance on RadioTimes' "View From My Sofa" podcast, Helen Fielding admitted she's in the middle of writing a screenplay for a fourth "Bridget Jones" film, this one based on "Mad about the Boy." "Yes, I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen. Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen," she said.

"Mad about the Boy" was quite a controversial novel when it first came out, as it dared to kill off Bridget's true love, Mark Darcy. Taking place 14 years after the original "Bridget Jones's Diary," it features her raising their children alone while trying to adapt Henrik Ibsen's "Hedda Gabler" into a screenplay and deal with the modern dating scene. There's no word as to whether or not the film version of events will follow the novel's lead, or if Darcy's chief rival for Bridget's love, Daniel Cleaver, will return. There's also no word as to whether or not the film's main stars — Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant — will be back for the potential project.