12 Best Movies Like Leave The World Behind

In late 2023, "Leave the World Behind" debuted with a brief theatrical window followed by a rollout on Netflix. The name of the film is also the title of the rental listing that Julia Roberts' character Amanda Sandford decides to book when looking for a weekend getaway with her kids and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke). But the idea of leaving the world behind takes on a more sinister meaning throughout the course of the weekend, as the end of the world begins without warning, leaving them stranded away from their city home. Soon, the rental's owner, G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali), and his daughter, Ruth (Myha'la), arrive at the house to shelter from the chaos, though they don't get a warm welcome from a suspicious Amanda.

The movie — which was directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of "Mr. Robot," and based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam — volleys between the world ending and the dynamic between the Sandfords and the Scotts, especially from Amanda's point of view as she goes from prickly to warm and back again. The film is singular in its vision of the world, with impressive shots of carnage and strife. It also has some interesting musical cues and a unique tone. However, it is still part of the ever-expanding end-of-the-world subgenre of films, and it shares themes with a bunch of other movies. We've compiled a list of a dozen films for you to check out if you liked "Leave the World Behind."