What Oscar Isaac's Jake Lockley Moon Knight Costume Could Look Like
It's been three years since the debut of "Moon Knight" on Disney+ introduced audiences to exactly the hero the MCU needed at that particular moment. Created in 1975 by Doug Monech and Don Perlin, Moon Knight was originally an antagonist of Werewolf By Night before his popularity led to the hero getting his own solo series in 1980. Since then, he's become a fan favorite in the Marvel Comics universe and is particularly known for his struggle with dissociative-identity disorder (DID), which makes the Moon Knight persona much more than just a costume worn to fight crime.
In "Moon Knight," Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered museum worker who discovers he's the alter ego of a former U.S. Marine-turned-mercenary, Marc Spector, who was saved from near-death by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The deity offered him the chance to be their earthly avatar as Moon Knight, exacting their vengeance on anyone they see fit. In the show, Spector/Grant draws the ire of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a worshipper of the "Devourer of Death," Ammit, and teams up with Spector's ex-wife, archaeologist Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), to find the goddess' tomb and prevent her reawakening.
While Steven and Marc are successful in stopping Harrow from resurrecting Ammit, and thereby release themselves from Khonshu's control, the post-credits scene left fans of "Moon Knight" on the edge of their seats as it's revealed that Khonshu is still buddy-buddy with an unrevealed third alter ego: Jake Lockley, who assassinates Harrow in the final moments of the show's first season. The only question that remains is whether Lockley has his own Moon Knight persona.
Who is Jake Lockley?
While casual Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may be caught off-guard by the introduction of Jake Lockley at the end of the first season, comic book fans expected to see every one of Moon Knight's alternate personalities. Among Marc Spector's first alter egos in the comics were both Steven Grant and Jake Lockley, though they both served vastly different purposes in the adventures of the costumed vigilante. While Grant's role was to fund Spector's endeavors as Moon Knight, Lockley was a simple cab driver whose mission was to gather intel.
Because Lockley has rarely been a full identity of Marc Spector (aside from when he fled to Mexico after being targeted by the Thunderbolts), he doesn't really play a major role in Moon Knight's stories. The show teases that Lockley will be more important, working outside the knowledge of Marc and Steven. Judging by the Easter eggs laid earlier in the first season, Lockley seems to be much more capable of brutal violence than Grant or Spector, which is likely why Khonshu seems to value him so highly.
As Oscar Isaac told Marvel about Jake Lockley's introduction to the show, "I saw an opportunity to bring something of myself to it that's not just trying to pay service to some idea that was in the comics ... There's something that's ominous about him, the kind of control that he has versus, you know, both Marc and Steven that have been so off foot." This interpretation of the character also led to Lockley being written as a Spanish speaker.
Moon Knight's costume designer teased the design of Jake Lockley's suit
Although the "Moon Knight" comics give a lot of direction for what the superhero should look like, a lot of thought was put into translating the character's various identities (as well as Steven Grant's own superhero alter ego, Mr. Knight) to live-action. Moon Knight's costume takes inspiration from Egyptian mummies while incorporating the stark white colors of the character's comic book design, and Mr. Knight's all-white three-piece suit was designed to be comfortable enough to wear while shooting fight scenes.
However, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik (whose other credits include "Mare of Easttown" and "Watchmen") told The Direct that for the first season, there were no plans to showcase what Jake Lockley's own Moon Knight persona would look like. That didn't stop Kasperlik from speculating what she would do for the character's hypothetical costume, saying, "I think that I would make it darker. I would make it probably ... the black costume that's in the comics. I would definitely start there."
As for the specific "black costume" Kasperlik is referencing, there's the iconic black-and-white look from the 2014 "Moon Knight" series illustrated by Declan Shalvey, but there's also another option in Shadowknight, an antagonist to Moon Knight in the comics who sports a darker, zombified look. Another potential inspiration for Jake Lockley's alter ego is Midnight Man, an obscure villain from Moon Knight's early adventures.
When will Oscar Isaac return as Moon Knight?
Of course, all this discussion over what Jake Lockley's Moon Knight form would look like is moot if the character doesn't end up returning at some point. The MCU has had some big problems worth talking about in recent years, from Disney+ shows that didn't work to so-called "superhero fatigue" to restructuring the entire "Multiverse Saga" plan after a certain supervillain got in some legal trouble in real life. All of this has put the MCU future of Oscar Isaac's character into question, despite Feige's initial promise the character would reappear.
Shortly after the show's premiere, Isaac expressed interest in returning to the role, telling ComicBook.com, "Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?" However, he was also vocal during the first season's promotional tour that part of his interest in "Moon Knight" was the lack of commitment to future projects.
The show's director, Mohamed Diab, seemed to confirm that as of October 2024, there are no official plans for a second season, or even a film, that involves the character. With Kevin Feige also confirming in 2024 that there were no plans to develop a sequel to other Phase 4 projects like "The Eternals," it's possible that the only hope Moon Knight fans will have is the character appearing in "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2027.
Let's theorize about an MCU future for Moon Knight
Whether a second season of "Moon Knight" happens or not, fans want to know what comes next for Marc Spector and all his alter egos. As director Mohamed Diab shared with ComicBook.com about his own wishes, "I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me."
Some rumors have indicated that Oscar Isaac's character may have a role in two upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects: an "Avengers" movie (which could mean either "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Avengers: Secret Wars") and "Midnight Sons." It's worth mentioning that, as of early 2025, Marvel has yet to confirm the rumor that a "Midnight Sons" project is in development, but given the introduction of characters like Werewolf By Night, Elsa Bloodstone, and Blade, the studio has certainly set up the perfect cast.
Oscar Isaac has already expressed interest in joining the Midnight Sons, telling a fan at 2024's Middle East Film & Comic Con (via X), "Now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake, less so, are ... it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be." Whatever the future holds for Moon Knight in the MCU, we just hope it involves Jake Lockley kicking some butt.