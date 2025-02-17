What Oscar Isaac's Jake Lockley Moon Knight Costume Could Look Like

It's been three years since the debut of "Moon Knight" on Disney+ introduced audiences to exactly the hero the MCU needed at that particular moment. Created in 1975 by Doug Monech and Don Perlin, Moon Knight was originally an antagonist of Werewolf By Night before his popularity led to the hero getting his own solo series in 1980. Since then, he's become a fan favorite in the Marvel Comics universe and is particularly known for his struggle with dissociative-identity disorder (DID), which makes the Moon Knight persona much more than just a costume worn to fight crime.

In "Moon Knight," Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered museum worker who discovers he's the alter ego of a former U.S. Marine-turned-mercenary, Marc Spector, who was saved from near-death by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The deity offered him the chance to be their earthly avatar as Moon Knight, exacting their vengeance on anyone they see fit. In the show, Spector/Grant draws the ire of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a worshipper of the "Devourer of Death," Ammit, and teams up with Spector's ex-wife, archaeologist Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), to find the goddess' tomb and prevent her reawakening.

While Steven and Marc are successful in stopping Harrow from resurrecting Ammit, and thereby release themselves from Khonshu's control, the post-credits scene left fans of "Moon Knight" on the edge of their seats as it's revealed that Khonshu is still buddy-buddy with an unrevealed third alter ego: Jake Lockley, who assassinates Harrow in the final moments of the show's first season. The only question that remains is whether Lockley has his own Moon Knight persona.