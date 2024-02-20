Marvel's Midnight Sons Is Rumored To Be In Development - Here's What We Know

For the uninitiated, Midnight Sons — also occasionally known as Midnight Suns — is the moniker of a group of superheroes with roots in Marvel Comics dating all the way back to 1992. Typically, the team is made up of characters with strong ties to the supernatural side of the Marvel universe who band together to stop fantastical threats. As with just about every Marvel team out there, the line-up has changed radically over the years, with various staples including Ghost Rider, Blade, Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, and Iron Fist featuring among its ranks at some point.

While the Midnight Sons have been around for decades at this point, the group has seen something of a surge in popularity over the past couple of years. One major component of this growth is the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns," a 2022 video game based on the Midnight Sons property. Marvel has also made plans to bring the group back to the forefront in comics canon by way of a 2024 comic book series titled "Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt." With the buzz around the group growing, it would make sense that their MCU debut is imminent.

If a movie based on the Midnight Sons is coming, there's already one MCU star who might be considered a lock for the project. As it happens, "Moon Knight" star Oscar Isaac already wants his character to join the huge Marvel team. "I thought there was an interesting opportunity with 'Midnight Sons,'" the actor said during a panel at Middle East Film & Comic Con (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The actor went on to note that he feels the film would be an exciting project to pursue. "I definitely hope that there's some room to explore that possibility," Isaac wrote.