Moon Knight Is Exactly The Hero The MCU Needs In This Moment

The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has drastically changed since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Although Earth's Mightiest Heroes defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the culmination of a decade's worth of storytelling, it opened the doors to bigger stories. With concepts like time travel on the table, Marvel Studios is free to push the MCU in weirder directions going forward now that audiences are used to universe-level stakes.

The next big-screen outings, like "Spider-Man: Far From Home," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Eternals," briefly explore things post-"Endgame," but Disney+ is where Marvel is letting the most creative ideas run wild. TV shows automatically offer more time for writers to explore a character at a deeper level than in a typical two-hour theatrical movie, and Marvel Studios has capitalized on this with "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki." But Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has always had a clear focus on introducing fans to new heroes and villains ... Enter "Moon Knight."

The new series follows Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a former mercenary who dons an impressive set of white robes to dish out brutal justice on behalf of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). Fans have been desperate to see Moon Knight in live-action for years (via TV Overmind), and thankfully, Feige and Marvel Studios have figured out a way of balancing the line between his storyline in the comics and making him fit into the franchise's ongoing tapestry. But why is Moon Knight the hero the MCU needs right now?