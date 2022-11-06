The Big Problem In The MCU That Nobody Is Talking About

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive, exciting, and thoroughly entertaining place. It manages to juggle dozens of important characters located across the U.S., the globe, and the galaxy. It has an endless string of narratives, too, some of which are short and sweet, while others can span multiple phases of storytelling. Even when you peek behind the curtain, the revolving door of A-list actors, elite directors, and countless other behind-the-scenes elements speak to the testament of what Marvel and Disney have created over the years.

With all of that said, it's also perfectly justifiable to say that the MCU is a bit overwhelming at times. Ever since Nick Fury showed up in Tony Stark's living room way back in 2008 spouting some (at the time) nonsense about an Avengers Initiative, the MCU has only grown bigger with each passing year. Everything takes place in the same world, and all of the stories (or at least most of them) eventually tie together. Some of them resolve over time, but the vast majority of them just keep on keeping on.

There's no question that this makes for a fun universe filled with a diverse ecosystem of individuals, cultures, peoples, and personalities, all coexisting side by side. And yet, as the number of elements within the MCU continues to pile up (especially those unresolved plotlines and open-ended stories), it begs the question: has Kevin Fiege's brainchild officially shifted from complex to straight-up convoluted?

We've taken a long look back over the past four phases of Marvel glory and have come to a hard conclusion. Yes, the sheer number of unresolved stories at the moment has become a serious problem that the creators need to address as we race toward Phase Five and beyond.