Who Charlotte York Ends Up With In Sex And The City

Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) tended to play the shy, conservative role as one of the four main members of the "Sex and the City" crew. In terms of her love life, she — more so than any of the others — tended to be looking for that happily-ever-after and viewed dating mostly as a means to that end. That being said, Charlotte was certainly not above allowing something other than her heart to guide her towards the various men she spent time with, and she definitely allowed herself some fun flings and physically focused relationships.

The original "Sex and the City" TV series launched on HBO in 1998 and ran through 2004, followed by two feature-length films released in 2008 and 2010, respectively. More recently, there's the sequel series "And Just Like That..." which has been going for two seasons and counting. While Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has always been the de facto main lead, there's a definite argument to be made that Charlotte is the second most important character in the franchise. In fact, there are a number of reasons why "And Just Like That" season 3 should move the spotlight from Carrie to Charlotte, not the least of which is her love life, who she ended up with, and how their relationship has played out since it became official in the original series.