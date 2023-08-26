Why And Just Like That Season 3 Should Move The Spotlight From Carrie To Charlotte

Contains Spoilers for "And Just Like That..." Season 2

The world is still wild about Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). But with the third season of "And Just Like That..." officially guaranteed by Max, the next spate of episodes ought to focus on one of her best gal pals: Charlotte Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

Why Charlotte and not Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), or even the show's spate of newbies? Truthfully, the spotlight ought to shine more often on Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), too. But Charlotte is the only one of the show's high-class fashionistas who has managed to do the impossible — go through a struggle that's relatable to an economically depressed and heavily stressed-out audience. While Carrie's trip through widowhood has had its flickers of familiarity for some viewers, and Miranda's late-at-life discovery of her bisexuality has struck a chord (in spite of the controversial presence of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) with older queer audiences, Charlotte is different. Her wants are many: She's a layered woman yearning to be more than a mother. She wants a thriving career in the art world, a sex-filled marriage with her husband Harry (Evan Handler), and successful relationships with her kids Lily (Cathy Ang) and Rock (Alexa Swinton). That's more development than any of the other returning characters have seen who have played — more or less — as a supporting player to Carrie's woes and desires.