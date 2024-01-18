Chicago Fire Needs To Pull The Plug On Severide And Kidd Already

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have already coped with some major romantic issues, such as Kidd absconding for months to take care of a project in Boston during Season 10. However, it's no one's fault — least of all the actors — that Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo's absences have conjured up so much discord in the characters' marriage. Kidd and Severide are married, sure — but at this point, how much time have they actually spent together as a couple?

During "Barely Gone," the show tries to make up for this by having the twosome make love in the shower — a choice that should improve any couple's standing but simply makes them look irritated with their choices and the limits of the marriage. By the time the episode nears its conclusion, the pattern seems ludicrous — Severide has the opportunity to advance his career, which he can accomplish only by leaving Kidd again. The reaffirmation of his love that comes near the end of the episode comes off as false.

Storylines aside, there's also the long-standing belief among some fans that Severide and Kidd have no chemistry. There are threads on Reddit where viewers complain about this issue, and that includes newer fans catching up on the series and watching earlier seasons. If the end is really near for "Stellaride," there won't be too many tears shed by these fans.

In a world where anyone can die at any moment, both characters deserve the grace of actually getting to spend time together for more than a moment before their greater ambitions pull them apart. But if this isn't possible, the best thing to do might be for Severide and Kidd to go their separate ways.