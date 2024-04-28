Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9 May Reveal What (Or Who) Ruins Georgie & Mandy

The series finale of "The Big Bang Theory" establishes that Georgie has multiple ex-wives, so it seems inevitable that their marriage will eventually end in divorce since Mandy is Georgie's first wife. This is sad news for "Young Sheldon" fans who have grown fond of the couple — but Georgie and Mandy are far too happy to be thinking about divorce right now. Despite Audrey's meddling, the couple are supporting each other and working hard to give CeeCee the best possible start in life. Of course, it's possible that the upcoming spin-off, which follows the couple "as they raise their young family in Texas," could skip a few years and show them in a completely different place. After all, the synopsis also teases that they'll be "navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage." If they continue to live with Mandy's parents during those interim years, Audrey will have plenty of opportunities to share her opinions about why Georgie isn't good enough for her daughter.

However, "TBBT" and "Young Sheldon" writer and producer Steve Holland has also made it clear that the creative team doesn't feel bound by everything that was established in "TBBT." Things like George's affair storyline were retconned in the prequel, so this could mean that Georgie's divorce storyline will never come to pass. Star Emily Osment certainly wants to see Georgie and Mandy end up together. While speaking to TVLine, she suggested one creative way the new show could spin this plotline on its head. "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then get remarried. Why can't she be both?" Osment said.