Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9 May Reveal What (Or Who) Ruins Georgie & Mandy
Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7
"Young Sheldon" Season 7 has chronicled some major milestones in the young life of the titular scientist. Fans have seen Sheldon (Iain Armitage) study in Germany and set his sights on going to Caltech. However, the season also focuses heavily on the relationship between new parents Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). Episode 7 marks a huge turning point in their relationship, as the couple decide to tie the knot. In the following episode, the couple's lives are turned upside down as Georgie loses his job and they are forced to move into Mandy's parents' house. Each of these scenes helps set the stage for Georgie and Mandy's upcoming spin-off series – and events in Episode 9 could have big consequences, too.
Despite their newlywed status, things may get rocky for Georgie and Mandy quite quickly. Mandy's mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) seems determined to get between the pair. In Episode 8, she scolds her new son-in-law for his career choices, and in Episode 9, she makes him feel bad about his grammar and pronunciation. She insists that he needs to improve his speech so he doesn't pass on "bad grammar" to his and Mandy's daughter CeeCee. Although Mandy supports her husband as he does this, Audrey's actions in both episodes show how she feels the need to criticize Georgie. "The Big Bang Theory" tells us that Georgie and Mandy eventually get divorced. So will Audrey be the one to drive a wedge between them?
Georgie and Mandy's marriage will end in divorce, according to The Big Bang Theory
The series finale of "The Big Bang Theory" establishes that Georgie has multiple ex-wives, so it seems inevitable that their marriage will eventually end in divorce since Mandy is Georgie's first wife. This is sad news for "Young Sheldon" fans who have grown fond of the couple — but Georgie and Mandy are far too happy to be thinking about divorce right now. Despite Audrey's meddling, the couple are supporting each other and working hard to give CeeCee the best possible start in life. Of course, it's possible that the upcoming spin-off, which follows the couple "as they raise their young family in Texas," could skip a few years and show them in a completely different place. After all, the synopsis also teases that they'll be "navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage." If they continue to live with Mandy's parents during those interim years, Audrey will have plenty of opportunities to share her opinions about why Georgie isn't good enough for her daughter.
However, "TBBT" and "Young Sheldon" writer and producer Steve Holland has also made it clear that the creative team doesn't feel bound by everything that was established in "TBBT." Things like George's affair storyline were retconned in the prequel, so this could mean that Georgie's divorce storyline will never come to pass. Star Emily Osment certainly wants to see Georgie and Mandy end up together. While speaking to TVLine, she suggested one creative way the new show could spin this plotline on its head. "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then get remarried. Why can't she be both?" Osment said.