Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Rules Out Two Reasons For Their Impending Divorce

This article contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Episode 7, "An Old Mustang."

Like its predecessor "Young Sheldon," which was always going to end with George Cooper Sr.'s (Lance Barber) tragic death, the future of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has been predetermined by "The Big Bang Theory." In the finale of the original sitcom, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveals that his brother is divorced and has multiple ex-wives, therefore confirming that Georgie's first marriage doesn't last. As with George's death, it seems show bosses are going to follow through with this plotline, rather than retcon it. The title of the series, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," is a huge nod to this. However, during its first seven episodes, the sitcom does a good job of throwing viewers off the scent of what will actually be the cause of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) separation as each time they encounter a roadblock — like their age gap and Georgie kissing another woman — they come together and work through it.

In Episode 4, "Todd's Mom," Georgie and Mandy address concerns about their age gap and even experience doubts themselves, but by the end of the episode they both realize that it's not an issue for them because they're in the same phase of life and happy to be together. Another potential problem arises in Episode 6, "A Regular Samaritan," when one of Georgie's tow truck customers recruits him to join her church and then tries to kiss him. Luckily, Mandy witnesses the whole thing and it doesn't become an issue for the couple, but the episode highlights just how committed Georgie is to his marriage and that he's learned his lesson about putting himself in a situation where something like this could happen again, as evidenced by him speeding away from another attractive potential customer. That rules out two major reasons for Georgie and Mandy's impending divorce. So what will drive them apart?