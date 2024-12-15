Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Rules Out Two Reasons For Their Impending Divorce
This article contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Episode 7, "An Old Mustang."
Like its predecessor "Young Sheldon," which was always going to end with George Cooper Sr.'s (Lance Barber) tragic death, the future of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has been predetermined by "The Big Bang Theory." In the finale of the original sitcom, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveals that his brother is divorced and has multiple ex-wives, therefore confirming that Georgie's first marriage doesn't last. As with George's death, it seems show bosses are going to follow through with this plotline, rather than retcon it. The title of the series, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," is a huge nod to this. However, during its first seven episodes, the sitcom does a good job of throwing viewers off the scent of what will actually be the cause of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) separation as each time they encounter a roadblock — like their age gap and Georgie kissing another woman — they come together and work through it.
In Episode 4, "Todd's Mom," Georgie and Mandy address concerns about their age gap and even experience doubts themselves, but by the end of the episode they both realize that it's not an issue for them because they're in the same phase of life and happy to be together. Another potential problem arises in Episode 6, "A Regular Samaritan," when one of Georgie's tow truck customers recruits him to join her church and then tries to kiss him. Luckily, Mandy witnesses the whole thing and it doesn't become an issue for the couple, but the episode highlights just how committed Georgie is to his marriage and that he's learned his lesson about putting himself in a situation where something like this could happen again, as evidenced by him speeding away from another attractive potential customer. That rules out two major reasons for Georgie and Mandy's impending divorce. So what will drive them apart?
The reason for Georgie and Mandy's divorce may be even more heartbreaking
The first seven episodes of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," which have aired ahead of the sitcom's extended Christmas break, leave the titular couple in a very happy place as they plan for their future. However, there is still one thing that threatens to tear them apart: Mandy's career. In Episode 7, "An Old Mustang," Mandy and her mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) have a rare heart-to-heart where they talk about the future. Audrey reveals that she had huge political aspirations as a young woman, which she ultimately gave up on when she met Jim (Will Sasso) and had children. She tells her daughter she doesn't want her to make the same mistake. It's no secret that Audrey is not Georgie's biggest fan, so will her meddling push the pair apart as she encourages Mandy to chase her dreams away from Medford and leave Georgie behind?
It's certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that Mandy's career aspirations will cause some friction in the marriage. The final episodes of "Young Sheldon," along with the early episodes of its spin-off, have been setting up potential changes for Mandy's career, with the character expressing hope that she still be able to achieve her dream of being a TV news reporter. Meanwhile, Georgie has struggled with the idea of leaving Medford and his family behind.
As fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know, Georgie eventually becomes known as Texas' Dr. Tire after setting up his own store to rival McAllister's. However, there is also a long period of Georgie's life — at least 10 years, during which time he and Sheldon didn't speak — that is unaccounted for. So anything could still happen, including a romantic reunion for the couple. That's certainly what Emily Osment and fans of the couple are hoping for. "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then get remarried. Why can't she be both?" Osment told TVLine.