Why Rob Liefeld Refuses To Work With Marvel Ever Again

On his podcast, Rob Liefeld explained that his experience at the "Deadpool and Wolverine" premiere pushed him to decide to part ways with Marvel. Liefeld said that he expected to attend the afterparty, but didn't learn that he wasn't invited to the event until he and his family were already at the premiere. Liefeld also took issue with Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige specifically, saying that Feige refused to acknowledge him on the red carpet. Liefeld felt Feige was purposefully ignoring him, saying, "It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me."

Liefeld also acknowledged that these issues are bigger than his personal connection to Marvel. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Do I think [Feige] can improve his relationship with comic creators? Yes." Liefeld also gave The Hollywood Reporter an email he sent to Marvel in 2024, asking for himself and Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nieceza to be credited prominently at the beginning of "Deadpool and Wolverine." In the email, Liefeld wrote, "Comic book creators cannot continue to be relegated as afterthoughts. This is easy to address. Unless I reach out to address it, it will never manifest."

Some small details in "Deadpool and Wolverine" do acknowledge Liefeld's contributions to the character, but Marvel didn't give Liefeld the credit he had wanted. Liefeld's and Nicieza's names appear in the movie's end credits, which is standard for comics creators in Marvel films.