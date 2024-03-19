The Real Reason X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo Was Fired By Marvel (Report)
Anticipation is indeed high among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for the long-awaited "X-Men '97." However, ahead of its arrival on Disney+, it has made some less-than-positive headlines. Days before its March 20th debut, news broke that Marvel Studios suddenly fired showrunner Beau DeMayo. His Instagram account was promptly deleted, and fans were left to speculate on why he was suddenly let go since no specific reason was given. (Reports of the showrunner's departure came shortly after a series of announced changes Marvel was making to "Avengers 5" and other MCU projects.)
Contributing factors to DeMayo's firing may have now come to light. According to longtime entertainment journalist and Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, DeMayo's firing was allegedly due to two main reasons. First and foremost, Sneider claimed that DeMayo wasn't the easiest to work with, referring to him in his newsletter as "an absolute nightmare to deal with on a daily basis." Additionally, Sneider alleged that DeMayo's OnlyFans account was a major sticking point for Marvel Studios and its historically family-friendly parent company, Disney. He added that executives reportedly found DeMayo's content on the site "unsettling" and "creepy."
These claims all stem from Sneider himself, so it's unknown just how accurate they are. Unfortunately, those closer to the DeMayo-Marvel Studios situation have yet to offer more concrete information on why they parted ways.
Marvel sources have yet to offer much clarification
It's not uncommon for showrunners to be let go from projects here and there, especially from efforts backed by major studios. At the same time, Beau DeMayo being let go so close to the debut of "X-Men '97" — a series stemming from the iconic and MCU-inspiring "X-Men: The Animated Series" no less — and for no discernable reason from a public perspective understandably came as a shock. While one might think this warrants a clear explanation from sources at Marvel Studios or those tied to DeMayo, no such explanation has been given at the time of this writing.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum, who serves as Marvel Studios' head of streaming, television, and animation, had little to say on DeMayo's firing. "I can't talk about the details," he said, and when asked if stating that DeMayo was fired is accurate, he commented, "I don't. 'We parted ways' is the best way I could say." Winderbaum at least gave DeMayo credit for his work on the series and his passion for the source material, praising the scripts he and his colleagues put together. EW didn't receive a response from DeMayo's camp, thus leaving fans wondering if there's more to the story or if Jeff Sneider's report is factually correct.
At any rate, the first season of "X-Men '97" premieres on Disney+ on March 20. For any eager fan who can't wait or is anxiously wondering if the series will live up to its predecessor, there may not be cause to worry; initial reactions about "X-Men '97" are all saying the same thing.