The Real Reason X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo Was Fired By Marvel (Report)

Anticipation is indeed high among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for the long-awaited "X-Men '97." However, ahead of its arrival on Disney+, it has made some less-than-positive headlines. Days before its March 20th debut, news broke that Marvel Studios suddenly fired showrunner Beau DeMayo. His Instagram account was promptly deleted, and fans were left to speculate on why he was suddenly let go since no specific reason was given. (Reports of the showrunner's departure came shortly after a series of announced changes Marvel was making to "Avengers 5" and other MCU projects.)

Contributing factors to DeMayo's firing may have now come to light. According to longtime entertainment journalist and Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, DeMayo's firing was allegedly due to two main reasons. First and foremost, Sneider claimed that DeMayo wasn't the easiest to work with, referring to him in his newsletter as "an absolute nightmare to deal with on a daily basis." Additionally, Sneider alleged that DeMayo's OnlyFans account was a major sticking point for Marvel Studios and its historically family-friendly parent company, Disney. He added that executives reportedly found DeMayo's content on the site "unsettling" and "creepy."

These claims all stem from Sneider himself, so it's unknown just how accurate they are. Unfortunately, those closer to the DeMayo-Marvel Studios situation have yet to offer more concrete information on why they parted ways.