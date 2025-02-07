Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 12 May Have Been The Darkest Episode Yet

Dante Torres survived the mean streets of Chicago in order to deliver justice to its citizens, so his reaction to the horrors of the detention center affects him deeply. The show has delved into his background before, allowing him to speak fluent Spanish on the show and talking about his childhood days. During this episode we see him at church, consulting with his priest in a reference to the importance of faith in his life.

He knows that something complex is going on with Tommy and Art — Art, with his crucifix tattoo, specifically reminds Dante of himself and his own faith and rough start. Dante can only think of how he got a chance to turn things around — which is definitely what he thinks Tommy deserves, and comes to believe that Art deserves, in spite of all evidence initially to the contrary. In the end he saves both boys from lives of degradation — and does it by effortlessly proving how far he's come over the years.

