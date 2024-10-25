Chicago P.D. Season 12: Did Episode 5's Most Gruesome Scene Push Things Too Far?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 12, Episode 5 — "Water and Honey"

Newbie Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) has suffered one heck of a baptism by fire during her first few days on the job with Intelligence. The "Chicago P.D." newbie is super tough, though, which is why she manages to survive a certain stomach-churning confrontation during her very first time in the field for the force.

Season 12, Episode 5, "Water and Honey," sees Cook investigating a case involving two teenage girls with juvie records — Lucy Talsman and Jess Marks (Vienna Weaver) — and the jail warden's daughter, Willow Hughes (Sara Lewis), who are accused of murdering Jess' uncle, Liam Marks. All three of the girls are suffering from some form of abuse and have taken justice into their own hands. Then Lucy turns up dead. The case slowly unravels as the central mystery unspools in pure "Chicago P.D." fashion, but before that, Cook and the rest of the team stumble on the incredibly gruesome sight of Marks sitting in his easy chair in the house he shares with Lucy. The girls have waterboarded him to death with honey, and the result is not pretty.

Never one to shy away from gore, "Chicago P.D." lingers on Marks' gray face, flies buzzing around his wide-open mouth, his eyes staring at nothing. It's one of the most gruesome sights in the history of the drama, and this is a show that has never shied away from shocking and upsetting its viewers. But did the violence go too far this time?

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.